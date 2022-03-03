The present spell of rain would positively affect the wheat and olive crops as the Met Office forecast more rain in the next 24 hours, said former Director Agriculture Department Dr Shahid Sajjad on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The present spell of rain would positively affect the wheat and olive crops as the Met Office forecast more rain in the next 24 hours, said former Director Agriculture Department Dr Shahid Sajjad on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said that Barani or rain-fed areas of the Potohar region were dependent on rains for both Rabi and Kharif crops, and the present spells of rains will hopefully have a good effect on standing wheat. In contrast, the gram crop was expected to be a significant beneficiary.

Dr Shahid said that the rains would increase per acre yield and enhance the overall wheat production in the country.

However, he advised the gram growers to be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save gram crops from damage.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed said the rain would hopefully end dry cough, cold, chest, throat infections and other health problems.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city received around 5mm of rainfall at Chaklala and 6mm at Shamsabad, while at Zero point, 5mm and received 4-inch of snowfall in Murree.

A westerly wave was affecting the country's upper and central parts and is likely to persist during the next 24 hours.

