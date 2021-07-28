Rain to continue for next 72 hours in Capital: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr. Zaheer Babar on Wednesday said that current rain spell would continue for further three days (till Friday) in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, he informed that Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan would also receive continuous rain spells.

He said strong monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

However, hot and humid weather would likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 123, Golra 103, City 72, Bokra 20, Airport 16), Sialkot (City 103, Airport 83), Gujarat 63, Narowal 54, Murree 34, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 32, Shamsabad 30), Jhelum 22, Gujranwala 12 Mandi Bahawaldin 06, Attock 03, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Kotli 56, Rawalakot 20, Muzaffarabad (Airport 10, City 06), Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Balakot 30, Kakul 18, Takht Bai 12, Mir Khani 02, Cherat 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Chillas 47, Dalbandin 45 and Nokkundi 44.

