Rain to continue in Capital: MET

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, heavy falls are also expected in south Punjab, lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and northeast Balochistan at scattered places during the period.

A strong Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Punjab: Mangla 99, Chakwal 88, Sargodha 60, Mandi Bahauddin 53, Joharabad 52, Jhelum 43, Layyah 41, Bhakkar 36, Faisalabad 29, Kot Addu 28, Gujrat 18, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 17, Shamsabad 08), Attock 12, Islamabad (Golra 09, AP 07, Saidpur 06, ZP 05, Bokra 01), Hafizabad 08, Murree 08, Narowal, Jhang 07, Noorpur thal 05, Lahore, Sialkot (AP 06, City 01), Gujranwala 04, Kasur 02, Attock, Joharabad 01, Kashmir: Kotli 35, Rawalakot 19, Garhidupatta 11, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D.

I.Khan (AP 23, City 15), Parachinar 10, Cherat 09,Kalam 08, Saidu Sharif 07, Takht bai, Kakul 06, Lower Dir 04, Upper Dir 01, Peshawar 01, Balochistan: Turbat 18, Kalat 12, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 08, Sindh: Sakrand 11, Thatta 06, Chhor 04, Badin 02.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Nokkundi 44, Jacobabad, Larkana and Mohenjodharo 41.