Rain to give positive impact on agricultural sector: official

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The ongoing rain will have positive impact on agricultural sector of the country as it would also reduce the allergies that is being prevailing in the atmosphere, said senior official of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Farman Abbasi on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said the standing crops got benefited from the ongoing rain spell as sixty percent of the population of Pakistan is directly or indirectly reliant upon rain-fed agriculture that depends on predictable weather patterns.

He said global climatic change affects our agriculture and its impacts seem to increase daily. Pakistan produces wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane, and maize and these crops are affected by climate change.

Incessant escalation in earth temperatures globally is changing precipitation patterns including a shift in our monsoon season, he said. Adding that these conditions affect agricultural production, farm livelihoods and agribusiness infrastructure that is leading to food insecurity and malnutrition among the farming communities.