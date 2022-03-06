UrduPoint.com

Rain To Give Positive Impact On Agricultural Sector: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Rain to give positive impact on agricultural sector: official

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The ongoing rain will have positive impact on agricultural sector of the country as it would also reduce the allergies that is being prevailing in the atmosphere, said senior official of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Farman Abbasi on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said the standing crops got benefited from the ongoing rain spell as sixty percent of the population of Pakistan is directly or indirectly reliant upon rain-fed agriculture that depends on predictable weather patterns.

He said global climatic change affects our agriculture and its impacts seem to increase daily.

Pakistan produces wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane, and maize and these crops are affected by climate change.

Incessant escalation in earth temperatures globally is changing precipitation patterns including a shift in our monsoon season, he said. Adding that these conditions affect agricultural production, farm livelihoods and agribusiness infrastructure that is leading to food insecurity and malnutrition among the farming communities.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Agriculture Sunday Cotton From Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

4 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

12 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

13 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

13 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>