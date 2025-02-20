Rain To Have Positive Impact On Standing Crops
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Agriculture Department Punjab said on Thursday the recent rainfall would have an excellent impact on standing crops, particularly wheat.
According to a spokesperson, the effects of the rain were expected to significantly increase wheat production in Punjab.
He said that almost all regions of Punjab benefited from this blessing of rain. The recent rainfall has been particularly beneficial for crops in rain-fed areas. Additionally, the rain has provided atmospheric nitrogen to the crops.
The wheat crop has now entered the booting stage, and at this phase, rainfall is highly beneficial for its growth. A special Salat-al-Istisqa (prayer for rain) was offered last Friday under the Agriculture Department, Punjab.
