Rain To Have Salutary Impact On Wheat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:27 PM

The recent spells of rains will have salutary impacts on wheat, but it may be harmful for gram crop due to increase of moisture in the air

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The recent spells of rains will have salutary impacts on wheat, but it may be harmful for gram crop due to increase of moisture in the air.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here on Saturday that rain would be beneficial for standing crops of wheat, Barseem and fodder, etc. especially in arid areas. He said that the crops especially in arid areas had dire need of rain and the farmers’ community was lucky that they had received rain spells in-time.

It would not only increase per acre yield but also enhance the overall wheat output in the country.

However, the rain had also increased moisture in the air which might cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that would result out attack of “Jhulsao” disease on leaves of the crop. Therefore, the gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save their gram crops from damage, he added.

