Rain To Have Salutary Impact On Wheat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:27 PM
The recent spells of rains will have salutary impacts on wheat, but it may be harmful for gram crop due to increase of moisture in the air
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The recent spells of rains will have salutary impacts on wheat, but it may be harmful for gram crop due to increase of moisture in the air.
A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here on Saturday that rain would be beneficial for standing crops of wheat, Barseem and fodder, etc. especially in arid areas. He said that the crops especially in arid areas had dire need of rain and the farmers’ community was lucky that they had received rain spells in-time.
It would not only increase per acre yield but also enhance the overall wheat output in the country.
However, the rain had also increased moisture in the air which might cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that would result out attack of “Jhulsao” disease on leaves of the crop. Therefore, the gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save their gram crops from damage, he added.
Recent Stories
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral
US academics call on Punjab governor
77,000 kites confiscated this year
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila
What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma
Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US academics call on Punjab governor3 minutes ago
-
77,000 kites confiscated this year3 minutes ago
-
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water5 minutes ago
-
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city5 minutes ago
-
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival26 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation11 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma11 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT11 minutes ago
-
Steps to control inflation, food items to be ensured on govt rates5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 averts major tragedy5 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of fake medicines seized, four alleged outlaws held5 minutes ago