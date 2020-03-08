UrduPoint.com
Rain To Have Salutary Impact On Wheat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::The recent rainy spells will have salutary impacts on wheat but it may be harmful for gram crops due to increase of moisture in the air.

A spokesman of agriculture department said on Sunday the rain would be beneficial for standing crops of wheat, Barseem and fodder, etc.

especially in arid areas.

He said that crops especially in arid areas have direly needed rain and the farming community was fortunate that they have received rain spells in time.

It would not only increase per acre yield but also enhance the overall wheat produce in the country.

However, the rain has also increased moisture in the air which may cause suspension of chlorophyll system in the gram plants that would result out attack of "Jhulsao" disease on leaves of the crop.

Therefore, gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save gram crops from damage, he added.

