Rain To Have Salutary Impact On Wheat Crop: Expert

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat crop: expert

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad received heavy rain on Tuesday which would have a salutary impact on wheat and Barseem [fodder] crops. However, it may be harmful for gram crop due to increase of moisture in the air.

This was stated by renowned agriculturist Zulfiqar Khan while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

Rain started on Monday night and continued till Tuesday noon with intervals. The Meteorological Department recorded 48 millimeter rain in Faisalabad.

The agriculturist said that the crops, especially in arid areas, direly needed rain and the farming community was fortunate that they received spells of rain on time.

It would not only increase per acre yield but also enhance the overall wheat output in the country, he added.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the Agriculture Department said that the recent rain spell increased moisture in the air which may cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants,which will result in attack of 'Jhulsao' disease on leaves of the crop. The gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with the agricultural experts to save gram crop from damage, he added.

