Rain to lash isolated parts of country;PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected to lash isolated parts of the country on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

A westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country as per the synoptic situation.

"Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab", the met office said.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while the weather will remain very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Punjab.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Chakwal 09 mm, Murree 02, Islamabad (AP), Mandi Bahauddin 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir(lower 07), Bagrote, Drosh 02, Kalam, Pattan 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta 02, Rawalakot 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 47 C, Sibbi, Mohenjodaro, Larkana, Sakrand, Bahawalpur and Khanpur 45 C.