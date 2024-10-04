Rain To Lash Upper Parts Of The Country From Oct 05-08: PMD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) After the days-long hot and dry weather across the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm for the upper parts of the country
As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country on October 05.
Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Faisalabad during from October 05, October 07 and October 08 with occasional gaps.
While rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Bhakkar from October 06-08 with occasional gaps.
In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall /hailstorm are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda and Nowshera from October 05-08.
While, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Mardan, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from October 05-07 with occasional gaps.
In Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy rainfall/hailstorm are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from October 05-08.
In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy fall is expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche and Shigar from October 05-08.
In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Lasbella, Panjgur and Awaran on October 06 and 07.
In Sindh, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.
About the possible impacts, the PMD said that moderate to heavy rains may increase flow in local nullahs or streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Mala Kand, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber during the forecast period.
Landslides may disrupt roads in the vulnerable points of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.
Windstorm and lightning may affect/damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles, and solar panels etc. during the forecast period.
Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.
All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.
