Rain to serve as tonic for cotton crop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Director Cotton Research Station Dr Sagheer Ahmed said that the recent spell of rain would serve as tonic for cotton crop.

The city and its suburbs received nearly 40 mm rain yesterday.

The rain will be highly beneficial in promotion of cotton crop, said Known cotton scientist Dr Sagheer Ahmed while talking to APP.

The region was not expecting rain. He stated that the cotton crop was its initial stage. The length of cotton plant is small and it will surely serve as tonic for the field. The rain will help resolve issue of whiteflies, he stated.

Similarly, the farmers will bear no expenses on irrigation by tube wells.

/atf