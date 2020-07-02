Rain to serve as tonic for cotton crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Director Cotton Research Station Dr Sagheer Ahmed said that the recent spell of rain would serve as tonic for cotton crop.

The city and its suburbs received nearly 40 mm rain on Tuesday evening.

The rain would be highly beneficial in promotion of cotton crop, said Known cotton scientist Dr Sagheer Ahmed while talking to APP.The region was not expecting rain. He stated that the cotton crop was on its initial stage. The length of cotton plant was small and it would surely serve as tonic for the field.

The rain would help resolve issue of white flies and the farmers would bear no expenses on irrigation by tube wells,he stated.