Rain to serve as tonic for crops, orchards located in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The recent spell of rain will serve as tonic for different crops, vegetables and orchards located in south Punjab.

This was stated by assistant director agriculture information Abdus Samad while talking to APP, here. He observed that the rain would have positive impact on wheat, sugarcane maize, vegetables mango orchards, lentils and some other fodder crops. Due to lack of rain in south Punjab , the region was surrounded by environmental pollution and the dust particles, hovering in the environment, and was creating issues in proper growth of crops.

The process of photosynthesis had gone affected due to dust on leaves. The crops were with greater demand of rain.

He termed recent rain as vital to infuse new life in agriculture. Similarly, the rain also provided nitrogen to the crops as it was present in atmosphere. Similarly, Abdus Samad, maintained that the rain would be helpful in saving millions of rupees of the farmers. The region was facing issue of water scarcity due to closure of some canals. Although,rain would improve fruiting to mango orchards but there was also threat of bacterial infection . Black spots could emerge on mango leaves. In case of attack, the farmers should spray 250 gram copper hydroxide by mixing it in water. He also stressed upon farmers to contact agriculture department in case of any issues in this regard.