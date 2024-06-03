Open Menu

Rain To Subside Heatwave Conditions During This Week: PMD

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Rain to subside heatwave conditions during this week: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dust-thunderstorm rain in upper parts of the country from June 04-07 that will reduce the intensity of hot weather conditions.

Heatwave conditions will subside following the rain this week and citizens will get relief from the sweltering hot weather conditions.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Tuesday evening or night and may persist during next 03 days.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu

Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, 

Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from June 03 (evening/night) to June 08 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, duststorm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram from June 04 (evening/night) to June 08 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab/Islamabad, duststorm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali from June 04-06 with occasional gaps.

Duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah from June 05 (evening/night) to June 07.

In Balochistan, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti and Barkhan from June 05 (Evening/night) to June 07 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, duststorm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana on June 06 and June 07.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that duststorm/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Heatwave conditions are likely to subside in the country during the forecast period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

