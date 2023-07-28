Rain-triggered floods cuts off Balochistan with Sindh Flash floods triggered by the torrential rains has badly disrupted the road link of the Balochistan with Sindh province, coercing the provincial government to release immediate flood relief funds and set up a control room

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Rain-triggered floods cuts off Balochistan with Sindh Flash floods triggered by the torrential rains has badly disrupted the road link of the Balochistan with Sindh province, coercing the provincial government to release immediate flood relief funds and set up a control room.

Due to heavy downpour Sibi-Quetta section on the Sukkur-Quetta N-65 Highway was blocked, cutting off Balochistan's link to Sindh, Provincial Disaster Management Authority told media adding that highways connecting Harnai to Sanjawi, Gandhawa to Notal, Sibi to Kohlu, Pinjra Bridge road in Bolan were also blocked.

It may be mentioned here that Pinjra Bridge on the River Bolan in Kachhi district is the main point where road traffic is struck.

In monsoon last, it was swept away and not rebuilt by the National Highway Authority despite the passage of over one year.

Adding to the miseries of the commuters, the alternative route temporarily used has been washed away too.

As many as 10 people have lost their lives and 13 suffered injuries in rain-and-flood-related incidents in Balochistan since June 19, PDMA data shared with media read, while a total of 112 houses have been completely and 223 partially damaged.

Responding to the emergency situation, the provincial government has released Rs 150 million flood relief funds to the district administration of all 36 districts of the province.

Moreover, on the directives of the CM Balochistan, a control room has also set up to monitor the relief activities.

Home and Tribal Affairs Minister, Zia Lango said, "Efforts are afoot to provide relief to the catastrophe-hit masses of the province."