Rain Turns Islamabad Weather Pleasant

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:18 PM

Rain turns Islamabad weather pleasant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Citizens of the Federal Capital on Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief after a light rain turned its weather pleasant.

The jubilant citizens thronged markets to buy fritters and snacks for doubling their enjoyment amid cool weather.

"There is no match of Islamabad's beauty and during rain it goes beyond imagination," said Mustafa Khan who was purchasing fritters at Sittara Market in sector G-7.

He added that Islamabad was one of the most beautiful capitals in the world, adding "The incomparable innate charming beauty with the splash of colors makes it stand out from others.

" He said that the resident of the Islamabad were waiting for the rain after a series of winds, which put negative impact on the health of citizens.

Another resident of G-8 Markaz Shakil Ahmed commenting on the beauty of Islamabad said that Islamabad was considered as tourists' heaven across the country.

He urged the government to focus on further beauty of Capital Islamabad to attract the local and international tourists.

