Rain Turns Pleasant Weather In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A spell of rain began on Sunday afternoon in Dera Ismail Khan and its surrounding areas, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat.
Throughout the day, the city experienced sweltering conditions, but by afternoon, dark clouds covered the sky, followed by gusty winds and intermittent rain showers. The rainfall significantly reduced the temperature, and residents expressed relief as the weather turned pleasant.
Cool breezes swept across the city streets, prompting families, children, and youth to come out and enjoy the refreshing atmosphere.
However, rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas, causing inconvenience to citizens.
The local administration has activated drainage teams of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC-DI Khan) to manage the situation, while Rescue 1122 has been put on alert.
According to the Meteorological Department, more rain is expected over the next 24 hours. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures to ensure safety.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Traffic reviews tourist readiness in Galiyat ahead of peak tourism season3 minutes ago
-
Rain turns pleasant weather in DI Khan3 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police bust mobile theft ring, recover 29 stolen phones12 minutes ago
-
Battagram admin cracks down on substandard meat vendors13 minutes ago
-
World Fire Fighters Day observed in Bahawalpur23 minutes ago
-
Firefighters are national heroes: DEO23 minutes ago
-
Modern, advanced education key to progress: Tareen23 minutes ago
-
Three-day International Chest Diseases Conference concludes33 minutes ago
-
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai to address at Istanbul University on May 533 minutes ago
-
145 gangs smashed in 4 months33 minutes ago
-
Rehabilitation of children with disabilities urged42 minutes ago
-
Woman killed by husband; youth dies in suspected suicide42 minutes ago