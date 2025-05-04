Open Menu

Rain Turns Pleasant Weather In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Rain turns pleasant weather in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A spell of rain began on Sunday afternoon in Dera Ismail Khan and its surrounding areas, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat.

Throughout the day, the city experienced sweltering conditions, but by afternoon, dark clouds covered the sky, followed by gusty winds and intermittent rain showers. The rainfall significantly reduced the temperature, and residents expressed relief as the weather turned pleasant.

Cool breezes swept across the city streets, prompting families, children, and youth to come out and enjoy the refreshing atmosphere.

However, rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas, causing inconvenience to citizens.

The local administration has activated drainage teams of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC-DI Khan) to manage the situation, while Rescue 1122 has been put on alert.

According to the Meteorological Department, more rain is expected over the next 24 hours. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures to ensure safety.

