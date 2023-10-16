Open Menu

Rain Turns Weather Cold

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rain turns weather cold

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Moderate to heavy rain in various parts of the district, including the city, turned

weather cold here on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain started on Monday

which continued till afternoon as temperatures dropped from 30 degrees Celsius to

23 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has predicted more rain in the district during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan From

Recent Stories

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

1 hour ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

13 hours ago
Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

13 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

13 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan