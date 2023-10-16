Rain turns weather cold

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Moderate to heavy rain in various parts of the district, including the city, turned

weather cold here on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain started on Monday

which continued till afternoon as temperatures dropped from 30 degrees Celsius to

23 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has predicted more rain in the district during the next 24 hours.