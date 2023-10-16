Rain Turns Weather Cold
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Moderate to heavy rain in various parts of the district, including the city, turned
weather cold here on Monday.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain started on Monday
which continued till afternoon as temperatures dropped from 30 degrees Celsius to
23 degrees Celsius.
The Met office has predicted more rain in the district during the next 24 hours.