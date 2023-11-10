Open Menu

Rain Turns Weather Cold

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Rain turns weather cold

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Moderate to heavy rain in various parts of the district, including the city, turned weather cold, here on Friday morning.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain started late night of Thursday

which continued till Friday morning as temperatures dropped from 22 degrees Celsius to

20 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has predicted partly cloudy and dry weather in the district during the next 24 hours.

