Rain Turns Weather Cold

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Rain turns weather cold

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab capital and most parts of the province on Wednesday received rain which turned weather cold after reducing temperature.

According to the Met department, more rain was expected in the province, including its capital, during the next 24 hours.

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in DG Khan, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, R Y Khan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, T.T Singh, Jhang, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M.B Din, Mianwali, Attock, Chakwal, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi.

During the last 24 hours, rain occurred in Khanewal 34 mm, Bahawalpur (A.P 22, City 13), DG khan 21mm, R.

Y Khan 18, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar 17mm, Khanpur 12, Multan 11, Layyah, Okara 10, Narowal, Sahiwal 09mm, Faisalabad 08, Sargodha, Noorpur That 06, T.T Singh, Hoharabad, Kot Addu 05, Lahore (City 04, A.P01), Islamabad (Saidpur 04, Z.P 03, Golra 02), Jhelum, Gujrat, M.B Din 04, Jhang, Guranwala, Hafizabad, Kasur 03, Sialkot (A.P 03, City 02), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 02), Chakwal, Murree.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly weather system is affecting northeast Balochistan and is expected to grip most central and upper parts.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 18 and 11 celsius degrees,respectively.

