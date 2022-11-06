Rain turns weather cold in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Intermittent rain continued in the Federal capital on Sunday with occasional gaps, as per the forecast of the weather experts, turning the weather cold and decreasing the day temperatures.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-wind/thunderstorm snow over hilly areas in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab and Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is likely in other parts of the country during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was still affecting most upper and western parts of the country and may persist till Monday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 24 mm, Balakot 23, Kalam 21, Patan 20, Mir Khani 13, Kakul 10, Dir (Lower, Upper) 09, Peshawar (Airport 06 and City 05), Parachinar 07, Bannu, Buner 06, Darosh 05, Chitral, Takht Bhai, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba 03, DI Khan (City 02), Punjab: Joharabad 32, Gujrat 28, Mandi Bahauddin, DG Khan 27, Mangla 26, Jhelum 24, Sialkot (City 17, Airport 14), Narowal 15, Islamabad (City 14, Saidpur 13, Airport 09, Bokra 08 and Golra 07), Chakwal 08, Hafizabad 07, Gujranwala 05, Murree, Sargodha 04, Layah, Nurpur Thal 03, Bhakkar 02, Kashmir: Kotali 30 , Muzaffarabad (Airport 26 and City 17), Rawalakot 19, Garhidupta 15, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor 17, Bagrot 03, Gupis 01, Balochistan: Chaman 01mm.

The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Kalam 00 C, Ziarat and Babusar 02 C.