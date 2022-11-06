Rain turns weather cold in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The first winter rain lashed different parts of the division including Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and other areas of Sargodha city, turning the weather cold and forced citizens to wear warm and cozy clothes.

In Sargodha, the rain-wind-thunderstorm of light to moderate intensity started on Sunday morning, as per the forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) which continued with strong winds.

The first winter rain forced the citizens to take out woollies, blankets, quilts and other accessories to keep them warm and prevent themselves from the seasonal diseases especially cough and flu.

The demand for warm clothes was also increased after the current rain.

The PMD had forecast the onset of winter season with a rain spell starting from theweekend was likely to persist until November 7.