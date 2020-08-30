UrduPoint.com
Rain Turns Weather Pleasant

Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Moderate to heavy rain in various areas of the provincial metropolis on Sunday turned the weather pleasant with lowering humidity levels as well.

According to the Met department, more rain was expected in the city and other areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

Rain-thundershowers were expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot , Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Toba Tek Singh.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

According to a synoptic situation, a strong rainy system was also likely to approach in upper parts of the country from tonight which was expected to grip most upper parts on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 33 and 27 degree Celsiusrespectively.

