Rain turns weather pleasant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The city received light rain on Sunday afternoon, which turned the weather pleasant.

The dark clouds started hovering in the sky at noon, followed by windstorm and then light rain in the city.

The drizzling continued for about half an hour. However, due to windstorm, electricity remained suspended for quite some time.

The Meteorological Department has predicted more wind and thunderstorms, coupled with rain during the next 24 hours.