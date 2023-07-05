Open Menu

Rain Turns Weather Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy to moderate rain with winds on Wednesday brought about a pleasant change in weather.

The residents had been facing hot weather for the last three days with temperature 37 C Celsius having more than 60 per cent humidity.

The Meteorological department has predicted more rains in the city while maximum and minimumtemperatures were recorded as 31 degrees centigrade and 19 degrees centigrade, respectively.

