Rain Turns Weather Pleasant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Rain turns weather pleasant

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Light-to-moderate rain with winds brought about a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha on Thursday.

People were facing hot weather for the last three days with temperature above 36C Celsius, having more than 62 per cent humidity.

The Meteorological Department predicted more rains in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33 degrees centigrade and 22 degrees centigrade, respectively.

