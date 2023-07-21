Rain turns weather pleasant

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy to moderate rain with winds on Friday brought about a pleasant change in weather.

The meteorological department has predicted more rains in the city while the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 31 degrees Centigrade and 19 degrees Centigrade, respectively.

On the other hand, agriculture experts said the rainy spell of monsoon would be beneficialfor crops.