Rain Turns Weather Pleasant
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Light to moderate rain with winds on Monday brought about a pleasant change in weather..
According to meteorological department, more rains has predicted in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 25 degrees Centigrade and 17 degrees Centigrade, respectively.
