Open Menu

Rain Turns Weather Pleasant

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Rain turns weather pleasant

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Light to moderate rain with winds on early hours of Friday morning brought about a pleasant change in weather.

According to meteorological department,more rain has predicted in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 36 degrees centigrade and 26 degrees centigrade,respectively.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

14 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

14 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

14 hours ago
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

14 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

14 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

14 hours ago
 SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

14 hours ago
 DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, r ..

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning

14 hours ago
 77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quet ..

77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan