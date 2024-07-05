Rain Turns Weather Pleasant
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Light to moderate rain with winds on early hours of Friday morning brought about a pleasant change in weather.
According to meteorological department,more rain has predicted in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 36 degrees centigrade and 26 degrees centigrade,respectively.
