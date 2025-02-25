Rain turns weather pleasant

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Light to moderate rain with winds on early hours of Tuesday brought about a pleasant

change and make it little bit chilly as well.

According to the meteorological department, more rain has been predicted in the city

while the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 18 degrees centigrade

and 14 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Agriculture experts termed the rain spell very fruitful for crops specially for wheat.

The seasonal diseases would also be eliminated due to the weather, health

experts said.