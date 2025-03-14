Rain turns weather pleasant

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Light-to-moderate rain with winds early Friday morning brought about a pleasant change in weather.

The rain caused a noticeable drop in temperature. Agriculture experts termed the rain very fruitful for crops, especially for wheat.

According to Meteorological Department, more rain is likely in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 21 degree Celsius and 16 degree Celsius, respectively.