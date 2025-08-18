Rain Turns Weather Pleasant
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Light to moderate rain with winds on early hours of Monday morning brought about a pleasant change in weather.
According to meteorological department,more rain has predicted in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 32 degrees centigrade and 26 degrees centigrade,respectively.
More rain was expected in next 24 hours,spokesman said.
