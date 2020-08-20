UrduPoint.com
Rain Turns Weather Pleasant In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

Rain turns weather pleasant in city

Weather turned pleasant after city received 3.37 millimetre rain on Thursday morning, ending a week long ordeal of citizens relieving them of hot and humid weather conditions

According to meteorological department sources, the monsoon system triggered the rain, and, on average, 3.37 mm rain was recorded in various parts of the city.

According to meteorological department sources, the monsoon system triggered the rain, and, on average, 3.37 mm rain was recorded in various parts of the city.

Cool breeze blew throughout the day bringing respite to citizens.

Cloudy weather will persist till Friday evening.

Met officials said, a rainy spell is also predicted to begin from Aug 28 adding that the monsoon weather will continue till September - 15.

The local Met office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

