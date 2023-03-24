Rain turns weather pleasant in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The provincial capital received light to moderate rain on Friday which turned weather pleasant.

The Met office has predicted more rain during the next 24 hours in the city.

The rain with occasional gaps covered the most parts of the metropolis, including The Mall, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Walled City, Green Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, Wallton and Railway Station.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the wet is being occurred under the influence of a westerly wave affecting most parts of the country, and it is likely to continue in the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded 15 degrees celsius while the maximum couldnot cross 22 degrees celsius due to wet conditions.