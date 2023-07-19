Open Menu

Rain Turns Weather Pleasant In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Rain turns weather pleasant in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy to moderate rain with winds on Wednesday brought about a pleasant change in weather.

The residents had been facing hot weather for the last three days with temperature 39 C Celsius with more than 60 per cent humidity.

The meteorological department has predicted more rains in the city while maximum and minimumtemperatures were recorded 31 degrees Centigrade and 19 degrees Centigrade, respectively.

