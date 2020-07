MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The people get sigh-of-relief as monsoon downpour turned the weather of the desert area pleasant on Wednesday.

According to details, various parts of the district including Mithi, Islamkot, Chachrro received heavy rains, transforming desert into green spectacle. Meanwhile rain water accumulated on the roads caused trouble for people.