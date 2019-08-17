UrduPoint.com
Rain Turns Weather Pleasant, People Throng Parks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:42 PM

Rain turns weather pleasant, people throng parks

The weather turned pleasant after rain in different parts of the provincial capital on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The weather turned pleasant after rain in different parts of the provincial capital on Saturday. With a significant drop in mercury, families took to the city parks and gardens to enjoy the pleasant weather.

According to the Metrological department, maximum temperature in the city was recorded 27 degrees Celsius, which dropped to 23 degrees Celsius after rain.

The Met department said the current spell of monsoon rains, which started Friday evening, would continue for the next two to three days in different parts of the country.

The westerly wave is also affecting western parts of the country and is likely to persist over central and upper parts of Pakistan till Monday, said the Met officials.

