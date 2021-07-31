UrduPoint.com

Rain Turns Weather Pleasant, Reduces Humidity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Moderate to heavy rain in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province on Saturday turned the weather pleasant and reduced the humidity to some extent.

Meanwhile, the Met office have predicted more rain-wind/thundershower in the city and upper/central Punjab areas during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab during the period whereas hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province.

During the last 24 hours, rain in Lahore areas was recorded as (Pani Wala Talab 132 mm, Farrukh Abad 118, Chowk Nakhodka 105, Jail Road, Lakshmi Chowk, City 60, Gulberg 46, Mughal Pura 32, Upper Mall 21, Airport 26, Saman Abad 14, Tajpura 8, Iqbal Town , Johar Town, Punjab University 03, Gulshan-e-Ravi 1) Mangla 36, Bhakkar 34, Bahawalpur (Airport 30, City 19), Joharabad 30, Murree 26, Sargodha 24, Toba Tek Singh 23, Jhang 21, Layyah 14, Nurpur Thal 13, Okara 10, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 9, Shamsabad 8), Attock 5, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum 2 and Faisalabad 1 mm.

According to a synoptic situation, monsoon currents are still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

