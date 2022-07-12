Rain water affects crops, residential areas of Katchi Kathgarh village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The heavy rains in Katchi Kathgarh village of Tehsil Paharpur caused huge loss to standing crops and houses.

According to details, due to heavy rains in Katchi Kathgarh village, the mountain's water overflowed into Drain No. 4 and overflowed from the drain which entered into Katchi Kathgarh.

On the report of the incident, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Kamal Shah directed the Rescue 1122 teams to reach the site.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation along with the district administration teams.

However, no causality was reported. The operation continued for 14 hours during which flood water was pumped out from 25 houses, 8 Masajid, 3 schools through de-watering pumps.

As many as 20 rescue officers and personnel took part in the operation while one disaster rescue vehicle, one water rescue vehicle, four small dewatering pumps were used.