UrduPoint.com

Rain Water Affects Crops, Residential Areas Of Katchi Kathgarh Village

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Rain water affects crops, residential areas of Katchi Kathgarh village

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The heavy rains in Katchi Kathgarh village of Tehsil Paharpur caused huge loss to standing crops and houses.

According to details, due to heavy rains in Katchi Kathgarh village, the mountain's water overflowed into Drain No. 4 and overflowed from the drain which entered into Katchi Kathgarh.

On the report of the incident, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Kamal Shah directed the Rescue 1122 teams to reach the site.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation along with the district administration teams.

However, no causality was reported. The operation continued for 14 hours during which flood water was pumped out from 25 houses, 8 Masajid, 3 schools through de-watering pumps.

As many as 20 rescue officers and personnel took part in the operation while one disaster rescue vehicle, one water rescue vehicle, four small dewatering pumps were used.

Related Topics

Flood Water Vehicle SITE Rescue 1122 From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.