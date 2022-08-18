UrduPoint.com

Rain Water Drainage In Progress With The Use Of Dewatering Pumps

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 08:29 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :On the special directives of DC and the Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, rainwater drainage process is going on through more than 60 dewatering pumps in Latifabad, Qasimabad and City Talukas while 120 pumping stations have been made operational.

The officers of Revenue and Local Govt departments are present in the field and the drainage work is being carried out rapidly.

The DC said if there was no heavy rain again, the drainage work will be completed from all the areas including the main highways across the city.

He also advised the public to stay at home and keep themselves away from power installations and assured that the administration will play its role to minimize the sufferings of the people.

