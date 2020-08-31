Rain water recedes; all operational wings on high alert

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :After heavy rain on Monday morning water in low lying areas has receded but all operational wings of the local administration are on high alert as the Met Office has forecast more rains during the next 48 hours.

The district administration had declared emergency whereas all departments were ready to deal any situation following the rain.

Talking to APP, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that dewatering is being out carried out in low-lying areas near Katarian, Javed Colony, Arya Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Millat Colony, Workshpee mohallah, Gawala road, Urology hospital, Ratta Amral, Dhoke Ratta, Phagwari and Nayya Mohllah in collaboration with Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) where water was submerged in some houses.

Meanwhile on the directives of MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar, the drainage operation continues after the rain and sanitary staff of the RWMC was busy to drain the accumulated rain water from low lying areas while a number of areas have already been cleared of rain water.

Met Office said that in morning spell, the city received around 25 mm of rainfall at Shamsabad and 20mm at Chaklala while water level has surged to 7 feet near New Katarian and 5.5 feet under Gawalmandi Bridge.