Rain weakens home structure, mother & daughter died in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were died on Wednesday when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Sangar, Bhimbar district, Azad Kashmir.

The local administration, along with media reports stated that early Wednesday morning, the roof of a house in Bhimbar’ Sangar area collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The continuous rain had compromised the structure, resulting in the tragic incident.

Emergency responders, along with local residents, swiftly arrived at the site and recovered the bodies from the rubble.

Unfortunately, both the woman and her 7-year-old daughter were declared dead at the scene.

Rescue officials confirmed that no other members of the household were harmed.

Authorities extended their sympathies to the grieving family and assured them of financial assistance to help during this difficult time.

They also stressed the need for thorough inspections of vulnerable homes in the area and urged the community to remain cautious throughout the ongoing monsoon season.