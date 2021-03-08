(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Director Agriculture Department Dr. Shahid Sajjad on Monday said that Met Office forecast more rains in the next two days which would have a positive impact on the wheat and olive crops, Talking to APP, he said that Barani or rain-fed areas of the Potohar region were totally dependent on rains for the both Rabi and Kharif crops and the present spells of rains will hopefully have a good effect on standing wheat while the gram crop is expected to be a major beneficiary.

He said that the Barani land had received very low rains during the last two months and was in dire need of rainfall that will help to give good growth to wheat and olive crops.

Dr. Shahid said that the rains would not only increase per acre yield but also enhance the overall wheat production in the country.

However, he advised the gram growers to be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save gram crops from damage.

Meanwhile, the city areas received 4mm rainfall and 2mm at Golra and Saidpur areas here on Monday, the Met office reported.

