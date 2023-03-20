Rain, wind, hailstorm forecast for Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department Monday forecast heavy rain, wind and hailstorm spell in Abbottabad along with other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 21 to 24.

During the four days spell of rain and thunderstorm flash floods and landslides can be triggered while it is also expected that this spell would decrease the temperatures in the district considerably.

Tourists and all citizens travelling to Abbottabad, Galiyat, Thandyani and other hilly areas are requested to be aware of the weather conditions and contact District Control Room 09929310553 Rescue1122 Services 1122 numbers in case of any emergency.