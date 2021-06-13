UrduPoint.com
Rain Wind Thundershower Expected In KP, Central Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Rain wind thundershower expected in KP, Central Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Kashmir, upper and central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa while isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are also likely during next 24 hours Hot and dry weather to continue in other parts of the country during this time span.

Seasonal low lies over northwest of Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hous rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper and central Punjab. Weather remained hot in other parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south/central Balochistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab: Chakwal 35mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 31mm, Shamsabad 23mm), Islamabad (Saidpur 29mm, Zero point 21mm, Airport 15mm, Golra 05mm, Bokra 02mm), Hafizabad 28mm, Mangla 25mm, Kasur, Narowal 17mm, Lahore (Air Port 16mm, City 09mm), Gujranwala 13mm, Sialkot (City 11mm, Airport 09mm), Murree 09mm, Joharabad 08mm, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Gujrat 06mm, Sargodha (City 05mm), Okara 02mm, Balochistan: Barkhan 35mm, Kashmir: Kotli 26mm, Rawalpindi 08mm, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta 07mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 23mm, Balakot 18mm, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba 10mm and Pattan 04mm.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was Sibbi 48 °C, Dadu, Nokkundi, Dalbandin 47°C and Jacobabad 46°C.

