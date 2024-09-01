Rain-wind, thundershower expected in parts of Balochistan from Monday to Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Regional Meteorological Center Quetta on Sunday predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Quetta, Zhob, Sibi, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Harnai, Ziarat, Kalat, Naseerabad Awaran, Lasbela and Barkhan districts from Monday to Wednesday with occasional gaps.

The Meteorological Center has forecasted that the coastal belt of Makran, Jiwani, Gwadar, Pasni and Ormara and the adjacent areas of Kech are expected to experience thunderstorms with winds of up to 50-60 kilometers per hour.

On Monday, the weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the province, while there is a possibility of thundershowers in Zhob, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar and Harnai districts.

The Cyclonic Storm (CS) “ASNA” having moved further southwestward during last 12 hours weakened into a Deep Depression and now lies at around Latitude 22.0 N and Longitude 61.2 E at a distance of about 320km northeast of Masirah Island (Oman), 340km east-southeast of Muscat (Oman) and 370km south of Gwadar.

The system is likely to continue moving southwestwards and further weaken into a Depression by late night/early morning of September 2.

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds of 40-50 Km/hour gusting 60Km/hour till tonight.

The fishermen of Balochistan are advised not to venture in open sea till tomorrow.