Rain-wind thundershower likely in parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, eastern and southern Sindh during next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather was likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and lower Sindh.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Islamabad (Airport 59 mm, Golra 36, Saidpur 24, Bokra 22, Zero Point 16), Jhelum 50, Sahiwal 42, Rawalpindi (Kachehri 36, Chaklala 35, Shamsabad 20), Mandi Bahauddin 31, Murree 30, Mangla 27, Chakwal 18, Kasur 17, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Gujranwala 15, Sialkot (Airport 15, City 10), Lahore (Mughal pura 09, Johar Town 05, Airport, Tajpura 04, Shahi Qilla, Farrukhabad 03, Gulberg, Lakshmi Chowk, Upper Mall 02, Chowk Nakhuda, Gulshan-e-Ravi 01), Sargodha 09, Joharabad 07, Multan (Airport), Okara 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Buner 52, Balakot 24, Kakul, Malam Jabba 08, Saidu Sharif 05, Parachinar, Pattan 01, Kashmir: Kotli 29, Muzaffarabad (Airport 28, City 25), Rawalakot 18, Garhi Dupatta 15, Sindh: Kaloi 15, Mithi 08, Badin, Chachro 04, Diplo, Chhor 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza 07 and Bagrote 04 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dalbandin and Sibbi 42 C.