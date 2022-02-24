UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind-thundershower Likely In Various Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Rain-wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Rawalakot 35mm, Garhi Dupatta 24, Muzaffarabad (City 21, Airport 09), Kotli 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 10, Pattan 09, Dir (Upper 08, Lower 01), Malamjabba, Saidu Sharif 06, Kakul 05, Kalam, Mirkhani, Bannu 03, Peshawar (Airport 02, City 01), Cherat, Chitral 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 04, Astore, Skardu, Bunji 02, Punjab: Attock 04 and Murree 02 mm.

The snowfall (inches) recorded was Malam Jabba 2.0, Kalam 1.5, Skardu 0.4, Astore 0.3 and Hunza Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -11 C, Astore -05, Kalam, Pulwama, Baramulla -04, Gupis, Hunza, Malamjabba, Shupiyan -03, Kalat, Parachinar and Skardu -02 C.

