Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thundershower for Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Friday.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Monsoon currents are approaching eastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south Punjab. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Kashmir, Sialkot and Karachi. The rainfall recorded during the period was Kotli 13 mm, Sialkot 05 and Karachi Trace.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokundi 48 C, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Dadu, Nurpur Thal and Bannu 46 C.